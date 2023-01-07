Home page World

Because of the unusually warm weather, there is a striking lack of snow in many places in the Alps. In Gstaad, people know how to help themselves.

Gstaad – Wengen, Adelboden or Gstaad: Winter sports enthusiasts are familiar with these place names. They are in Switzerland and are well-known ski resorts. But this year they are known for something else: lack of snow in the high season. Images of white snow slopes meandering through the green landscape went around the world.

The picture is the same in almost all lower-lying ski areas in the Alps: brown mud instead of white snow, and where it is white there is usually artificial snow. In Bavaria, ski areas have to close for the high season, and the weather forecast is anything but rosy.

Lack of snow in the Alps: “Everything is green here at the moment”

In Baden-Württemberg, there is no snow in the Black Forest and on the Swabian Jura. “Everything is green with us at the moment,” said Jochen Gekeler from the winter sports arena in Lichtenstein when asked by the dpa. In Austria, smaller ski areas in particular had to stop operating completely.

The reason for the lack of snow is the much too warm weather for the time of year. In many regions it is not possible without technical help. But the artificially created “white splendour” is causing severe criticism, especially on social media. In Switzerland, it got Appenzell, which apparently only makes skiing possible through the use of snow cannons.

Ski resorts in Gstaad bring snow onto the slopes by helicopter

But it gets even worse. In Gstaad in the Bernese Oberland, the missing snow is simply flown in by helicopter. The heads of the ski areas want to “keep their slopes open by all means,” writes the Schweizer Zeitung View.

Because snow cannons were no longer sufficient, a helicopter flew the Bernese online medium capital city according to “Several times snow near the Oeschseite valley station to keep a connecting slope between the Zweisimmen and Saanenmöser areas open.” (mt)