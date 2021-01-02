Highlights: Goods and services tax (GST) collection was at an all-time high in December, the government’s calf has blossomed

But, traders are downcast

They believe that a lot of goods have increased in tax

This is filling the government’s bag but sales have been affected

Suraj Singh, New Delhi

Last December, the government’s calf has blossomed into what is an all-time high of the Goods and Services Tax Collection (GST Collection). On the economic front, the government sees this as good news. But, the traders are disappointed. They believe that a lot of goods have increased in tax. This is filling the government’s bag but sales have been affected. According to the data released by the Union Finance Ministry, in the last December, the GST item received revenue of Rs 1,15,174 crore. This is the all-time record so far.

Businessmen’s cell did not increase

Vinay Narang, general secretary of the Automotive Parts Merchant Association at Kashmiri Gate, the largest market for auto spare parts in the national capital, says the rate of many items has gone up by 25 percent. This is GST, due to which the treasury of the government is set to increase. From the business point of view, the sales of the traders have not increased, but the GST amount has increased due to the increase in the prices of all the products.

There will be a shortage of money

Narang says that traders do business at bank limits. Suppose a trader has a limit of one crore rupees. Now if the prices of things go up, then the businessman will have a shortage of money. How will business happen in such a situation Banks will not automatically increase the limit value of traders. Now the problems of traders doing business on loan will increase. To increase the loan, banks will have to go round, which is not an easy task. Even small things have a big impact on the business of the businessman. The collection of GST has increased, but traders have also faced difficulties.

Working capital increased, sale decreased

Hardware and sanitary businessman Lalit Aggarwal says the government is happy that the GST collection has gone up to Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The reality is that traders have been hit double. The price of raw materials for all items has gone up by 25 to 150 percent. Plastic raw material rates increased from 100 to 150 percent in three months. This increased the working capital of the traders and reduced the sale. Due to inflation, the figure of GST collection of the government has increased. Business has decreased in Delhi compared to last year. The GST collection for December 2020 was also low. Now the traders are not getting support from the bank either. MSME loan got 20 percent extras 2-3 months ago. The government should increase the MSME loan from 20 to 50 per cent, so that the business can run smoothly in the market again.

Delhi’s GST collection reduced by 7 percent

Delhi’s GST collection declined by around 7 percent in December 2020 as compared to December 2019. There was a GST collection of Rs 3,698 crore from Delhi in December of 2019, while in December 2020 it was reduced to Rs 3,551 crore. This includes CGST, SGST and IGST. Traders believe that the Protest of farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi has resulted in loss of revenue. Small traders and customers from NCR are unable to come to Delhi for shopping.