new Delhi: Amid growing demand from the States for Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Rs 20,000 crore from the compensation cess will be distributed among the states.

Today the 42nd meeting of the GST Council took place. After the meeting, Sitharaman said that the GST Council has decided to continue the compensation cess even after June 2022.

The Finance Minister said that the GST Council will meet on October 12 for further discussion on reduction in GST tax cess collection and compensation of states.

Explain that non-BJP ruled states disagree with the Center on the issue of compensation. A total of 21 states, including BJP-ruled states, have supported the central government on the issue of GST compensation. However, states ruled by opposition parties such as West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala have not yet chosen the option given by the central government to borrow.

Explain that in the current financial year, the revenue from the GST to the states can be reduced by Rs 2.35 lakh crore. According to the calculation of the central government, the implementation of GST is responsible for a reduction of just Rs 97 thousand crore, while the remaining Rs 1.38 lakh crore is due to Kovid-19.

The central government gave two options to the states in August. Under this, states can either take a loan of Rs 97 thousand crore with special facility provided by the Reserve Bank or can borrow Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market.