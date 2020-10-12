new Delhi: Before the GST Council meeting to be held today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government. He has raised questions about the states not sharing the GST revenue. Rahul Gandhi accused the government of working for big industrialists. Along with this, he has tightened up saying about the expenditure incurred by citing 8000 crore aircraft purchase.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “1. The Center promised to give GST revenue to the states. 2. The Prime Minister and Kovid shattered the economy. 3. Prime Minister gave tax exemption of 1.4 lakh crores to corporates, bought two airplanes for 8400 crores. 4. The Center has no money to give to the states. 5. Finance Minister told the states- Take a loan. Why is your Chief Minister mortgaging his future for Modi? ”

GST Council meeting today, to discuss revenue deficit

Today is the meeting of the GST Council, in this meeting, once again, there will be a discussion on the states to make up for the deficit in GST revenue. The council of state finance ministers under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to discuss the compensation for the reduction of GST revenue for the third consecutive time.

In this meeting, the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states to set up a ministerial committee to build consensus on compensation can be considered. Some states ruled by opposition parties are suggesting that a committee of ministerial level should be formed to form a consensus in this matter.

However, the BJP-ruled states have already agreed with the Center on the option of taking loans. They believe that they should now be allowed to move forward in the direction of taking loans, so that they can get the funds available soon.

What is the whole matter?

After the implementation of GST, the Center had assured them to compensate for the loss in the state’s tax for a certain time. Due to the condition of the economy in the Kovid period, the Center is unable to fully compensate the losses of the states.

In return, the Center gave the states two loan options to cover the GST. Under this, you can take a loan of 97 thousand crores from the special window of RBI or can raise the entire 2.35 lakh crores from the market. It was also proposed to extend the period of cess recovery on luxury and harmful products. Opposition now surrounds the government on this issue.