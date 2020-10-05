Highlights: States will get 20 thousand crores tonight

GST compensation issue was not resolved in the meeting

The meeting on October 12 will again discuss unresolved issues.

Compensation cess will be extended beyond 2022

new Delhi

The GST Council met today under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. After the meeting, Sitharaman said that Rs 20,000 crore from compensation cess will be distributed among the states. They will get this amount tonight. The GST Council has also decided to continue the indemnity cess even after June 2022. The GST Council will meet again on October 12 to discuss the issue of compensation to states.

There was no consensus on the issue of compensation to the states in the meeting. Sitharaman said that 21 states chose the options suggested by the Center. But some states chose no alternative. In a way, the issue of GST compensation has not been resolved in the meeting. Therefore it was decided to discuss this issue further. The next council meeting will be held on 12 October.

No compensation denied

Sitharaman said that we are not denying the compensation amount to the states. He said that such a situation has arisen due to the Corona crisis. No one had imagined such a situation before. The current situation is not such that the central government is seizing the fund, and refusing to give. We will have to borrow funds under any circumstances. He said that Bihar Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has suggested that everyone should meet again and discuss the option of borrowing. So we will meet again on October 12 and this problem will be discussed.

Sitharaman said that IGSET of Rs 24,000 crore would be given to the states which had received less earlier. It will be released next week. Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that taxpayers whose annual turnover is less than Rs 5 crore will not need to file monthly returns i.e. GSTR 3B and GSTR 1 from January. They only have to file quarterly returns.

Compensation cess will continue even after 2022

At the same time, it has been decided in the meeting that the compensation cess on luxury and many other items will be extended beyond 2022. That is, on products like cars, cigarettes, the cessation cess will continue, it has been decided to save the states from harm. According to the rule, it was to take only five years after the GST came into force.