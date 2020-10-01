The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection is improving after the Corona epidemic and the impact on the economy due to the lockdown. The Finance Ministry released GST collection figures today, stating that in September, the Center received Rs 95,480 crore as GST collection. In the month of August, the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) was reduced by 1 percent and it was Rs 86,449 crore, which was less than the collection of Rs 87,422 crore in July.

Data from january to september