He Minister of Communications and Information Technologies of QatarAli Bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and the CEO of GSMAJohn Hoffman, have signed an agreement to hold an edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in the country’s capital, Doha, the next five years.

They have signed it on Tuesday at the MWC, which is held from Monday until Thursday at the site Gran Via de Fira de Barcelona.

The first edition of the Catar meeting will be held on November 25 and 26 of this year and plans to occupy 12,000 meters square in the doha Conventions Center and have 200 ‘speakers’ and around 5,000 attendees.

Al Mannai has said that the MWC Doha «represents a strategic bridge that connects to the Innovation from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East»And he celebrated that the global influence of the MWC will extend.









Hoffman has assured that Congress will allow “to show the digital transformation of the Middle East” through the artificial intelligence, advanced 5g and smart mobility.