An ambitious goal that has guided the GSK Vaccines Institute for Global Health (GVGH): develop vaccines that can change the course of those infectious diseases that most affect the populations of the poorest countries in the world. Inaugurated in Siena in February 2008, GVGH celebrates the first 15 years of an innovative model which over time has shown that it can overcome the difficulties associated with the development of vaccines for the most vulnerable communities.

In fact, the center concentrates the scientific experience of its researchers on translating laboratory concepts into high-quality vaccines, developing them to clinical trials, thus taking charge of the most expensive, complex and high risk of failure phases. Once safety and efficacy are proven, work with partners and organizations that complete clinical trials and the vaccine manufacturing process, maximizing its reach and impact for patients.

Located within the GSK campus in Siena, in these 15 years GVGH has progressively grown to the current 75 collaborators, whom it has attracted from all over the world, with 19 ongoing projects and 13 diseases under study. The center has already produced an important success story: the development of a conjugate vaccine against typhoid, which has been available since 2020 for the protection of communities most at risk. Last year, Nepal decided to introduce the vaccine into its routine vaccination schedule, reaching 7.5 million children between 15 months and 15 years of age in 2022 alone.

The funds for the research projects come from GSK and from a network of public and private funding bodies that take on the risks associated with the development of new vaccines for these neglected diseases. Innovative technologies developed by GSK also allow simple and scalable production processes, ideal for vaccines destined for low-income countries.

Francesco Berlanda Scorza, GVGH Director and Head of Vaccine Research and Development for Global Health, said: “The mere fact of being born in a certain area of ​​the world continues to determine people’s health conditions. The ambition of GVGH and all of Global Health GSK is to reduce these inequalities, changing the trajectory of those diseases that still have a very high and disproportionate impact on the most disadvantaged and vulnerable populations. With our research and development activities we want to prioritize areas with unmet medical needs. In the field of vaccines, we are studying enteric diseases such as invasive non-typhoid salmonellosis, typhoid and paratyphoid fever, shigellosis, and group A strep, all pathogens that are contributing to the overall increase in antibiotic resistance.”

GVGH is one of 2 GSK hubs for Global Health R&D and is the only one developing vaccines for global health. In 2022 GSK announced an investment of over 1 billion over 10 years to accelerate research and development of medicines and vaccines for global health, with two objectives: to positively impact the health of 1.3 billion people of low- and middle-income countries and reduce the impact of antibiotic resistance through the prevention and treatment of priority infectious diseases.