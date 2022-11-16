GSK ranks first in the 2022 Access to Medicine Index (ATMI) report. This was announced by the British company. The Atmi index – he recalls – is an independent and investor-backed report, which ranks 20 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies based on the progress made to improve access to medicines in 108 low-income countries and focuses on 83 diseases high-risk priorities.

“We are delighted to have achieved #1 in the Access to Medicine Index for the eighth time in a row – says Emma Walmsley, CEO of GSK – It is a recognition of the actions we are taking to be one step ahead of disease and improve access to medicines and vaccines in low-income countries and I would also like to thank all our partners for their support. We have the largest research pipeline in industry targeting global health priority diseases and are committed to investing £1 billion over the next decade in global research. In addition to this, today we have allocated a further £100m over the next 10 years to help build stronger health systems and access to low-income countries.”

The report highlights access initiatives from GSK and ViiV Healthcare that are enabling transformative medicines and vaccines to reach patients in low-income countries. Among them: ViiV Healthcare and Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) signed the fastest voluntary license ever agreed outside a pandemic context, for long-acting cabotegravir for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), to allow access in low-income countries and sub-Saharan Africa; a new dedicated Global Health Group, a non-commercial unit aimed at improving pipeline progression and access for medicines and vaccines needed in low- and middle-income countries, and an agreement with Gavi and Unicef ​​to supply the antimalarial vaccine RTS,S/AS01 Mosquirix, the first and only antimalarial prequalified by WHO, for routine vaccination of children in endemic countries.

Last June Gsk had announced investments for £1 billion over 10 years to accelerate research and development on infectious diseases that have a disproportionate impact in low-income countries. Today, five months later, the British company renewed its commitment, announcing a further investment of £100 million over the next 10 years to support health system strengthening and access initiatives in low-income countries.

“The new investment is a testament to our ambition to reduce health inequalities for disadvantaged people in low-income countries, through partnerships to strengthen health systems and ensure our innovation reaches the patients who need it most.”