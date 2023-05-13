Removal of structures was requested by Lula; on wednesday (10.may), the barriers in front of the plateau were removed

This Friday (May 12, 2023), the GSI (Institutional Security Office) removed the railings and concrete blocks from the access road to the Jaburu and Alvorada palaces, which are the official residences of the vice president and the President.

The barriers prevented unauthorized cars from reaching the sites. The withdrawal was a decision of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Last Wednesday, the railings in front of the Planalto Palace were also removed at Lula’s request. The PT argued that “Brazil does not need to be surrounded by bars” and said democracy “Does not require walls”.

In 2017, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) even filed an ACP (Public Civil Action) to force the Union to remove the structures, but the judge responsible for the case, Luciana Tolentino de Moura, rejected the request as she considered it more important to building protection.