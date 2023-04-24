The Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic (GSI) released, in its sitearchives of images from the cameras of the internal security circuit of the Palácio do Planalto recorded on January 8, 2023. On that day, hundreds of protesters invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Executive Branch.

The images were classified as part of a police investigation investigating the January 8 attacks, but excerpts from them were released by CNN last Wednesday (19). On Friday (21), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur for the investigations into the coup acts, determined the breach of secrecy of the images to be sent to the investigation that is underway at the STF.

Related news:

The then chief minister of the GSI, General Gonçalves Dias, resigned after appearing in the images along with other officials of the portfolio, at the moment when the vandals invaded the Palace. At least nine of these servers have been identified by the GSI itself.

Alexandre de Moraes determined that all of them be heard by the PF within 48 hours. The Federal Police (PF) is collecting the statements this Sunday (23). Dias already gave his testimony before the weekend.

Last Friday (21), the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said, in an interview, that testimonies to the PF are important to determine responsibilities.

“Images, especially when they have some degree of editing, are not instruments that can prove absolutely nothing. They are instruments that the institutions that can carry out the investigation must use, like others, to identify the responsibility of all those who appear”, said the minister.

Padilha pointed out that former minister Gonçalves Dias has a “biography” of public services provided in the Armed Forces and in the security of the Presidency of the Republic in other governments. “Those images, a priori, do not disassemble this biography, but it is very important that it serves as an instrument, with others, so that the investigation is carried out by the Federal Police and the Judiciary”.

Minister Padilha also stated that President Lula asked the interim minister of the GSI, Ricardo Capelli, to make an x-ray of the servants who are currently at the GSI and who may have participated in the coup acts.

In a note released on the 19th, the GSI reported that the agents were seeking to evacuate the fourth and third floors to concentrate the invaders on the second floor, where they were arrested after the arrival of the Federal District Military Police.

In the note, the GSI also informed that the actions of the folder agents on the day of the invasion are being investigated and, if irregular conduct is proven, they will be held accountable.

CPMI

In the Friday interview, Minister Alexandre Padilha stated that the government is awaiting the installation of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) into the January 8 coup acts in order to set up its strategy.

“What I feel, both in the House and in the Senate, since January 8th, is a large majority that rejects the terrorist acts of the 8th. The Legislature was attacked, invaded, violated. Those who carried out those terrorist acts did not want to recognize the election of the President of the Republic, but they also did not want to recognize the role of Congress”.

According to him, the CPMI will have the role of dismantling “an absurd conspiracy theory that the victims” were responsible for the terrorist acts. Padilha accused former president Jair Bolsonaro of being “morally, spiritually and organizationally responsible” for the acts. The minister said that both the PF and the CPMI are going after those who financed, planned and mobilized and also the servants who may have helped the invaders inside the Planalto Palace.