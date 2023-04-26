President Lula should keep a military man at the head of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) and, for the time being, he will not dismantle the organ. According to information from journalist Malu Gaspar, from Globo, the president communicated to assistants that he will keep the GSI under the command of a military man, whose name will be announced after the return of his official visit to the Iberian Peninsula, at the end of this Wednesday night. -Friday (26). According to subordinates of the President of the Republic involved in the discussions that followed the fall of General Gonçalves Dias, a former minister of the body who resigned, Lula’s option was to “maintain the tradition”.

The GSI has been at the center of the national political debate after CNN Brasil revealed images of members of the Cabinet during the invasion of the Three Powers in Brasília by Bolsonarist vandals on January 8. Faced with the recordings in which he appeared walking among demonstrators and opening doors, the then head of the agency, Gonçalves Dias, resigned.

Capelli attacks Heleno

Through social media and the press, the interim minister of the body, Ricardo Capelli, has attacked generals Augusto Heleno, who headed the portfolio during the Jair Bolsonaro government, and Walter Braga Netto, former minister of the Civil House and of Defense who ran as vice-president on the former president’s ticket for re-election. Capelli accuses them of participating in the acts of January 8th and, in the case of Heleno, of having handed over the Cabinet with internal problems and “contaminated”.

“General Heleno ‘drove the car’ for 4 years and delivered the damaged and contaminated ‘vehicle’ to General G. Dias, who drove it for only 6 days. On the 7th day the car broke down. Whose fault is it? It is not possible to falsify history. Conspiracy does not pass receipt”, declared the interim minister to the program Onze e Meia.

Lula flirts with danger

For Fernando Brancoli, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at UFRJ, the GSI has a complicated history. “Historically, it has been commanded by an Army general, and when Dilma tried to reorganize the GSI, it caused a stir and a big crisis,” he says. “Lula keeping a military man is inserted in the context of his seeking to appease the relationship with the Armed Forces, despite pressure from the PT and allied parties for a tougher response in relation to the military.”

In 2015, President Dilma Rousseff (PT) withdrew the ministry status of the GSI and incorporated it into the Government Secretariat, at the time commanded by Ricardo Berzoini (PT). In 2016, then President Michel Temer (MDB) recreated the body.

“The preservation of the GSI with military direction is a mistake that could be fatal”says Manuel Domingos Neto, historian, retired professor at UFF (Fluminense Federal University) and doctor in history from Sorbonne University. “It would constitute a dangerous concession to the military will and will feed the political activism of the ranks. Given the functional nature of this body, the president would be held hostage by the military command.” As for Capelli’s stance, he says that “his report on the DF’s intervention did not demonstrate the expected autonomy in relation to the Armed Forces, which were spared, as if they had no responsibility for the uproar of January 8”.

Brancoli highlights another fact. “More than seeing who will lead the Cabinet, it is important to know that there are many figures there still placed in the Bolsonaro government. Despite the head of the body having been changed, the GSI still has people very close to former Minister Heleno and even General Etchegoyen, who was close to Temer, but who is a Bolsonarist.”

Domingos Neto believes that government instability will be inevitable if the government does not demonstrate authority over corporations. “Republican history registers a permanent contingency of political power by the military. The decision to change that is in Lula’s hands. It is time for the popular leader to actually assume the supreme command of the Armed Forces, which implies defining guidelines for National Defense. Military without command, he takes command ”.