Planalto received an order to make the video files available to the public, but the government system, until Sunday night, was unable to supply download requests

O GSI (Institutional Security Office) started releasing this weekend the full images of the internal system of the Planalto Palace on January 8th. The videos, however, were not instantly passed on to all communication vehicles.

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes had determined on Friday (April 21, 2023) the breach of secrecy of all footage of the Presidency of the Republic building that recorded acts of vandalism.

On the following day, Saturday, Planalto advised some press vehicles that, in order to access the recordings, it would be necessary to go personally to the GSI with an external HD. O Power360 went to the building. But the queue of journalists and the size of the files made it impossible for this content to be passed on to everyone at the same time. Journalists from Grupo Globo and the newspaper The State of S. Paulo were the first to have access to the archives.

This Sunday (April 23), interim minister Ricardo Cappelli reported on his Twitter profile at 9:38 am that the GSI website had made available the full images for everyone who wanted to access.

The initial link, from Google Drive, however, fell in the following minutes. He justified: “Excessive accesses, team in the field to resolve”. Another server, this time from Microsoft, started to be used – with the files “upados” from scratch. Until the night of this Sunday (April 23), the system still did not have all the videos.

The cloud system made available by the government digitally has 33 folders. The PF (Federal Police) informed the STF that there are about 4,400 hours of images, also considering the videos of Congress and the STF. The files total 1.47 TB (terabyte).