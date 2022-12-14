Organ responded to report published by magazine on alleged participation in protests with cases of vandalism

The GSI (Institutional Security Office) denied this Wednesday (14.Dec.2022) participation in the acts of radical Bolsonarists held in Brasília on Monday (12.Dec). The agency responded to a report published by Forum Magazine in which an unidentified employee of the PF (Federal Police) stationed in the Presidency states that the Planalto intelligence had participated in the demonstrations.

🇧🇷GSI has never carried out activities of this type. The accusation is frivolous, anonymous and produced with the clear intention of using ‘source protection’ to spread barbarities and harm this Cabinet”, stated the GSI in note🇧🇷

On Monday, radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police), in Brasília, and vandalized and set fire to 3 cars and 5 buses. Acts of vandalism were recorded around the corporation’s building, close to malls and hotels.

THE Forum Magazine claimed to have asked for documentation from the PF official to prove his identity and current position. In the report, the policeman states that there is a “state terrorism” in the federal capital and that the GSI coordinates and is “urging” the action of civilians.

🇧🇷The GSI accusations published have no connection with the truth and were planted by a disqualified and lying ‘source’”, says the agency. The GSI is the body that takes care of the security of the President of the Republic, the Vice President and their respective families, in addition to the palaces and residences of these authorities.

The protests in Brasilia were motivated by the temporary arrest of Chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, determined by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

According to the Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Júlio Danilo, part of the demonstrators responsible for the violent acts in Brasília were camped in front of the Army HQ in protests against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Already supporters of Bolsonaro, attribute the vandalism to people “infiltrated” in the group.

Since the 2nd round, demonstrators have questioned the result of the elections and promoted demonstrations in front of military barracks.

Here is the full text of the GSI note sent on Dec.14, 2022 at 11:44 am:

“NOTE OF CLARIFICATION

“In relation to the article published by Revista Fórum, on this date, with the title “PF server crowded in the Presidency accuses GSI of terror in Brasília”, by reporter Henrique Rodrigues, we inform you the following:

“1. The GSI accusations published have no connection with the truth and were planted by a disqualified and lying “source”;

“two. GSI has never carried out activities of this type. The accusation is frivolous, anonymous and produced with the clear intention of making use of “source protection” to spread barbarities and harm this Cabinet.

“Brasília – DF, December 14, 2022.

“Yours sincerely,

“Ass With GSI”