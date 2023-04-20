By Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The resignation of the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), retired general Gonçalves Dias, inflamed the opposition and raised the risk of the government having to face its first CPMI in Congress, a commission to investigate the 8 January convened by the opposition, at a time when Planalto wants to bet all its chips on approving the priority economic agenda.

One of the opposition leaders, senator Ciro Nogueira (PI) – former Minister of the Civil House in the Jair Bolsonaro government -, told Reuters that the installation of the CPMI on January 8 became “inevitable” after the general’s departure, and the ex-minister needs to be the first to be summoned.

Nogueira is not alone in the perception. At least one ally of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), aligned with the government, assesses that the tendency now is for the CPMI to go ahead.

The Planalto also redid the calculations. After having managed to postpone the session of Congress in which the joint investigation commission would be installed, the government believed it had gained a few weeks of breath and time to start releasing parliamentary amendments to this year’s Budget, as well as the appointments of second-level positions. level, a slow process that has attracted complaints from parliamentarians.

The hope was that the flow of funds would make some parliamentarians review their decision to support the CPMI, which became the main opposition platform to harass the Planalto and promote the version that the Lula government was colluding with the attacks by Bolsonaristas who rejected the election result.

“Until yesterday, the perception was that it would be difficult (to hold the installation), but that there would be time to catch up and get some names. But with this new suit, we’ll have to see how it goes,” a palace source told Reuters.

The source linked to Lira highlighted that not even the eventual payment of amendments and distribution of resources through parliamentary amendments could hold the CPMI. “The government has not done its homework”, he stressed.

Planalto sees three negative points in the possibility of a CPMI on the matter now. The first is the fact that the opposition will try to undo the government’s image as pro-democracy, which was consolidated after the attacks, in opposition to the coup d’états of Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters.

In addition, the government anticipates attempts to constrain the ministers of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, and of Justice, Flávio Dino, key players in the current government.

The third is the same risk pointed out by Lula in January: the dispersion of energy and time at a time when the government has to work on approving the fiscal framework and a future tax reform and which has not yet had real tests that measure the size your support base.

The first CPI proposal on January 8 was made by parliamentarians from the base of the government, in the days following the attacks, and reached enough signatures in the Senate. At the request of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the proposal was buried. Lula evaluated that the CPI would concentrate efforts that the government would need to face complex issues such as changing the fiscal framework.

Shortly afterwards, the opposition took up the proposal for a CPMI, trying to build a version that the current government had facilitated the attacks to win politically.

Already on the night of this Wednesday, in view of the new scenario, the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), gave a new tone to the government’s position.

According to him, Lula’s allies want a “broad, general and unrestricted” investigation by the mixed CPI.

“No one more than the government wants to investigate January 8, no matter who hurts,” he said. “If Congress wants to install the CPI, we are ready to help, including to investigate”, he reinforced.