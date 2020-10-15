Ukraine continues to sabotage attempts to find a way out of the impasse in the negotiations of the Contact Group on a settlement in Donbass. On October 14, Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s plenipotentiary envoy to the Contact Group, announced this to journalists.

He said that during the last meeting, held on Wednesday, it was proposed to instruct the working group on political issues to finalize the draft roadmap for resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis.

“It was proposed to agree on this document by the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on October 28, 2020. The Ukrainian side even refused to consider this plan, offering to work on the modernization of the Minsk agreements, which is tantamount to refusing to implement them, “Gryzlov is quoted as saying. TASS…

Earlier, on October 12, State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek said that in order to resolve the conflict in Donbass, it is necessary to change not the president of Ukraine, but the state ideological course. So he commented on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that if he cannot end the war in Donbass, then the country will need another leader.

On July 27, additional measures to ensure an armistice came into force in Donbass, which imply a complete ban on firing and placing weapons on the line of contact between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the militias of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR.