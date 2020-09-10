The creative director of the Fashionable Theater, Yuri Grymov, believes that the work of the lawyer Elman Pashayev, who defended Mikhail Efremov, might mirror the demise of his mother and father and brothers in an accident because of the fault of a drunk driver.

Grymov believes that the lawyer “turned the human drama into clowning,” and the rationale for this can be his tragic previous.

“I actually need to be flawed, nevertheless it appears to me that from the surface it appears to be like virtually like a mission: to destroy a drunk driver – the identical perpetrator within the demise of an individual as was the driving force of KamAZ, who minimize off the lives of his family members,” Grymov stated in an interview with MK…

In his opinion, Pashayev “earned” his shopper two or three years of the introduced eight years.

On September 8, the Presnensky courtroom discovered the artist responsible of an accident wherein an individual died. Subsequently, Efremov acknowledged that Pashayev wouldn’t symbolize his pursuits through the attraction. The actor stated that the defender “framed” him.

Now Efremov is in jail. He stated that he couldn’t sleep the primary evening.