Gruppo 24 Ore, advertising grows (+1.1%)

The 24 Hour group closes the first quarter of 2023 in positive. In the first three months of the year, the group recorded revenues consolidated equal to 48.9 million euros, up 3.3%, a EBITDA positive for 5.4 million, an improvement of 3.6 million, and a Net income positive for €0.4 million against the loss of €3.5 million recorded in the first three months of 2022.

In period i publishing revenue recorded a slight reduction, -0.3% to 24.4 million: the lower revenues generated by the sale of the paper newspaper were largely offset by the increase in turnover deriving from digital subscriptions to the newspaper and to the website.

THE circulation revenues newspapers (print + digital) amounted to 10.2 million (-1.3%). Of these, the digital newspaper is worth 4.9 million (+3.9%), the paper 5.2 million (-5.7%) compared to 2022. The agency Radiocor Plus records revenues of 1.8 million, up 9%.

