Grupo Zamora plans to open its new Cuarentaytrés space in November to “add value to the transformation of the port with a unique enclave, which we hope will be a regional, national and international benchmark”. With these words, the company director and co-responsible for the project, Esther Aguirre Zamora, presented the project on Tuesday during the authorities’ visit to the works.

The gastronomic and leisure establishment, located in the former headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce on the Alfonso XII dock, will have a multidisciplinary team led in management by Íñigo Ochoa, and in the kitchen by Pablo González-Conejero.

The Zamora Company project, the business group that owns Licor 43, has changed from the initial one and has gone from a gastromarket to a large space with different rooms for holding public and private events. «We have confirmed that in small cities the gastromarket is not the most successful business model. Chef Pablo González-Conejero gave us a different vision, which has more to do with the concept we wanted: a complete tourist experience with local products and facing the history of Cartagena”, argued Aguirre Zamora.

Entrepreneurship has also had to deal with “too many bureaucratic obstacles”, which on more than one occasion put its continuity in check. The business group began four years ago to remodel the facilities, but problems that arose in the project halted the work. In fact, it had to be adapted on several occasions to the requirements of the Historical Heritage law due to its proximity to the wall of Carlos III, an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). Once all the obstacles have been overcome, the Zamora Company hopes that the establishment will see the light of day before the end of the year.

The new establishment, whose budget exceeds 1.5 million euros, will have a main restaurant and a shop, with large-capacity spaces for holding public and private events distributed in a basement, ground floor, mezzanine and first floor. The forecast is that Cuarentaytrés hosts cultural and leisure activities throughout the year to promote Cartagena as a tourist destination.

The works are “advanced”, with more than 2,000 square meters built and capacity to accommodate about 500 diners. According to company calculations, they will employ around 50 people. In the 43 Shop on the ground floor, customers will be able to enjoy three different but integrated environments: product testing and explanation of the 43 Experience, counter and store. «Our goal is that there is always a good leisure offer for tourists and also for Cartagena residents, who suffer from the lack of interesting free time alternatives. We will seek agreements with local providers to offer tour packages, tastings, and complete experiences to those who visit us,” said Esther Aguirre Zamora.

Wine bar and views



On the ground floor there will also be a wine cellar, a flexible space with capacity for 30 diners and the possibility of turning it into a private area with audiovisual media. The same floor will have a private room with capacity for a dozen people, which combines privacy and views of the port. «Downstairs there will be about 180 covers. Everything will be compartmentalized so that when there are fewer people, the areas can be closed and the establishment is not seen empty and vice versa as well, ”explained the Zamora Company counselor. On the first floor there are areas for events, banquets and celebrations, with views of the bay and the wall of Carlos III.

Pablo González adapts his cuisine “to the local product and to all audiences”

Recreation of the exterior of Cuarentaytrés.



Zamora Company







The chef of Cabaña Buenavista with two Michelin stars, Pablo González-Conejero, will adapt his gastronomic proposal “to all audiences, accompanied by chefs from Cartagena Adrián Costa and Pedro Ortega, son of the great Alfonso Ortega, whom we were able to enjoy in the Cocina de Alfonso».

The prestigious chef insisted that from the kitchen of Cuarentaytrés they will make a “quiet innovation in our dishes. The base of our kitchen will be the product of Cartagena”. The chef, who recently obtained the first Michelin star in Granada for the La Finca restaurant at the Hotel la Bobadilla, in Loja, highlighted the effort of the Zamora family to keep this place going, despite the inconveniences, and thanked the mayoress ” willingness to solve them.

The main suppliers of the project are also local. José Díaz has been in charge of the industrial and room equipment, while Talasur has been the construction company and designer of Cuarentaytrés.

Institutional visit



Mayor Arroyo, together with the mayor of Commerce, Belén Romero, the acting president of the Port Authority, Pedro Pablo Hernández; the president of the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (COEC) Ana Correa, and the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Martínez, visited the works on Tuesday. After knowing its status and what it will consist of with the explanations of the Zamora Company staff, Arroyo highlighted that “it is one more step in the transformation of the port from a lighthouse to a lighthouse. A great leap in quality that leads us to multiply Cartagena’s potential to continue being a top-level tourist attraction.”