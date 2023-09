How did you feel about the content of this article?

In the short video, the leader of the Wagner Group said he was in Africa; images would have been recorded the weekend before his death | Photo: Reproduction/Telegram/Grey Zone

A video published by a Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group shows the leader of the militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, making comments about his safety apparently a few days before the plane crash in the Russian region of Tver that caused his death, on the last day 23. Also on the plane were the number 2 of the mercenary group, Dmitry Utkin, and eight other people.

In the short video posted by the Gray Zone channel, Prigozhin comments on concerns about his safety following the failed Wagner Group mutiny against the Russian government in late June.

“For those who are debating whether I’m alive or not, as I am: now it’s the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa”, Prigozhin says in the images. “So for people who like to argue about how to eliminate me, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever: it’s fine,” adds the mercenary leader, who ends the video with a wave of his hand.

In the images, Prigozhin appears wearing the same hat and the same camouflage clothing that he had used in a video released two days before his death, in which he also said he was in Africa.

A Russian commission is investigating the plane crash, but authorities in the country ruled by Vladimir Putin have ruled out an investigation under international rules because the flight was domestic.

Given the Russian president’s strong record of eliminating former allies, Western and Ukrainian politicians and Putin’s opponents believe Prigozhin was the victim of Kremlin action.