Guadalajara Jalisco. – the hotel chain Vidantaannounced the start of his cruise ship project which will start the next April 14th this year, with a trip of three days and two nights sailing from Vallarta PortJalisco, to the tourist destination of MazatlanSinaloa.

Its about Vidanta Cruisewhich will be incorporated into the luxury services offered in the main ports of the country and which will begin the journey from the port of Jalisco, where it will be possible to lodge up to 289 passengers.

The ship has a total of 149 cabins and suites, in addition to having the sanitary measures required in the face of the current Coronavirus-19 (Covid-19) pandemic.

It should be noted that it will be from February 25 when the “Vidanta Elegant” cruise ship is present in the port of Jalisco and is part of the ship season for this 2022 and that only in the month of February is the arrival of 19 cruises.

The Vidanta group is characterized by being one of the main hotel companies in Mexico, being the only one that has a private airport in its facilities in Puerto PenascoSonora.

The facilities in western Mexico are located in Nuevo Vallarta, a space that belongs to the state of Nayarit, however, the infrastructure of Puerto Vallarta is the one that can receive cruise ships and that is why they will depart from Jalisco lands.