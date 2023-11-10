Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 10:39

Transport prices rose 0.35% in October, after rising 1.40% in September. The data comes from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released this Friday, 10th, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The group made a positive contribution of 0.07 percentage points to the IPCA, which rose 0.24% last month compared to an increase of 0.26% in September.

Fuel prices fell 1.39% in October, after increasing 2.70% in the previous month.

Gasoline fell 1.53%, after recording an increase of 2.80% in September, while ethanol fell 0.96% in this reading, after falling 0.62% in the last one.