Ciudad Juarez.- Grupo Status and Los Frontera did the same tonight, performing hits by Juan Gabriel and their own, on the way to the Grito de Independencia tonight at El Punto.

For a period of approximately 45 minutes each, they made those gathered in front of the stage where Oscar Maydon would perform sing and dance.

Following the presentation of Maydon, the official event of the municipal president of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, will begin, which will end with fireworks and then the night will close with Gerardo Ortiz.