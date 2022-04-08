Almost a year after the purchase of Hering, a deal worth R$ 5.1 billion – at least R$ 1.8 billion more than the offer that the Arezzo group would have offered for the company, according to market sources -, the Soma Group you need to prove to your investors that you didn’t pay more than you should have. During the company’s first Investor Day, its CEO, Roberto Jatahy, was emphatic about the focus of the executive body on making the integration work. “All operating directors have been, since the last quarter, dedicated to dealing with Hering’s issues,” he said during the event.

The CEO of the Santa Catarina brand, Thiago Hering, son of the founder and who took over the family company during the period of conversations about the sale, a year ago, joins the six executives of Grupo Soma. This team of seven executives has just over two years to go to restructure the operation and increase Hering’s synergies in the group. The outcome of this endeavor is crucial for the company’s expansion in the coming years, whose main lever is this integration. If successful, the operation should help sustain growth of 15% per year until 2026, which would result in doubling the size of Grupo Soma.

Before, however, they face a series of challenges. In addition to the disconnection with a potential audience, the brand has difficulties to grow in digital and has an inefficient portfolio in sales. Therefore, more than half of the time (and saliva) spent in the meeting with analysts, which lasted around eight hours, was used to convince the market about the direction of the traditional Santa Catarina brand within the conglomerate. For Danniela Eiger, retail analyst at XP, the answers given by Jatahy came well above expectations. “We don’t take into account fiscal or structural synergies,” she said, noting that these factors help to broaden the company’s prospects.

Grupo Soma faced a company that has difficulty growing in digital, which is associated with the low average ticket in its e-commerce, which does not cover freight costs. The site is already undergoing a redesign and will work on selling packages of basic pieces, such as t-shirts and socks, to rebalance this equation. At the other end of the operation, the hole is even deeper. With an average delivery delay of 27 days at the store, the challenge for cariocas will be to reduce the delay by 37% (to 17 days). The short-term strategy is to outsource 28% of production (against 17% in 2021), which should still collaborate to reduce brand disruption (the rate of undelivered products), from 23%. The 22% reduction in the assortment, favoring the portfolio with the most turnover, is another method implemented by the team. “We are widening the base of the pyramid to ensure availability of basic items,” said Hering’s CEO. In the medium term, the bet is to increase the manufacturing capacity of Hering, which will make the company recover the margins which it must give up in the meantime.



The Hering chain should gain 1,000 stores, 100 of which are megastores, and reach 16,000 points of sale by 2025 — an 83% increase compared to 2021. But Jatahy already sees the ceiling of this growth at Hering, which, alongside Farm Global, continues as a driving force for the group’s expansion. “By the time we get to 2024, we will already be looking at other assets,” he said. He explains that, in three years, the acquisition will have no more oxygen to sustain this pace. “The volume of stores in the South protects us in relation to competitors, as we are well positioned there in malls with a class B public”, said the CEO of Grupo Soma. But Hering will still need to consolidate in the Northeast region, where it lacks adherence to the consumer public.

MULTIFOCATED Grupo Soma has become a clothing platform for consumers in the A and B classes. There are nine brands in total, each with its own specificity. The smaller ones, with Ebitda below R$ 30 million, responded

for 9.6% of the conglomerate’s revenue in 2021 (R$ 2.44 billion) and should experience acceleration this year. The post-IPO network expansion plan was thwarted by the second wave of the pandemic and should be resumed this year with the possibility of implementing a franchising model – learning that the group had with Hering. But even this idea should be kept in the future, since, at the moment, “the focus is on integration.”

The composition of Grupo Soma’s revenue is still unbalanced, with 43.6% of its 2021 revenue coming from Hering, followed by Farm in Brazil, with 21.2%. For Jatahy, the ideal is that no brand exceeds 25% of the result, a path that, for him, has already been trodden with the growth strategies at NV and Farm Global — the latter is preparing to enter the European market. Already present in the United States, where it plans to have between 1% and 1.3% of market share, the brand earned R$ 272 million last year, triple that of 2019. Farm Global’s perspective is to reach R$ 2,000,000. 25 billion to R$ 3 billion by 2026, 11 times what it sells today, by opening up geographies and channels, in addition to entering new categories. The chapter of the business in Europe begins at the end of April with the opening of a 250 m2 store within the French department chain Le Bon Marché.

Managing so many business fronts is complex, as is the executive structure of Grupo Soma, which has six brand CEOs and six area directors, in addition to the company leader. Therefore, Jatahy rules out smaller acquisitions. “The destruction of value and human capital is great in these processes, and the return is low. We’ve already learned that it’s not worth it,” he said. Going forward, the gap in Soma’s portfolio is the athleisure category (gymnastic fashion and casual clothes), which remains on the radar, although without news. A lesson from all this the company learned and the market assimilated: it was transparent with the problems and pointed out the ways to solve them. And that went down well with everyone.