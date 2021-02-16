Planeta Corporación (holding company of the Planeta group) registered a net profit of 32.5 million euros in 2019, compared to the losses of 61.5 million it suffered in the previous year, according to the annual accounts recently filed with the Mercantile Registry. Turnover amounted to 1,781.8 million euros, slightly higher (1.25%) than that registered in 2018.

Grupo Planeta -which controls editorials, Atresmedia Corporación (Onda Cero, Antena 3 and La Sexta) and the newspaper The reason- closed 2019 with a total debt of 727 million, of which 654.2 million are long-term and 72.8 million short-term. In this way, it reduced the debt by 350 million compared to that registered at the end of 2018 of 1,077 million (310 million in the short term and 767 million in the long term).

This reduction in debt was produced thanks in large part to the sale of the French publisher Editis (Antinea 6) to Vivendi for around 900 million euros, an operation formalized in December 2018, but which was collected in 2019. Precisely Due to the losses recorded in 2018 for this operation, the group entered into losses in that year

The group explains in the annual report that the improvement in turnover occurred due to the good performance of the training and publishing business, which managed to offset the drop in the advertising market. The operating result reached the figure of 229 million euros (5% more than in 2018) and the result before tax for the year was 198 million euros (+ 63%). It received 3.87 million of public subsidies and paid 22.8 million for the canon for the financing of RTVE

Alert for covid-19

Outside of the 2019 financial year, the group warns that the emergence of covid-19 in March 2020 and the implementation of the state of alarm in most of the countries where its group businesses operate will cause “a certain delay in the implementation of the strategies in the businesses where the group is centered ”. In the book publishing and retail sector, the objective is to consolidate the good results as a leader in Spain and Latin America and to start diversifying the portfolio with new content products and marketing formats.

In 2020, the group launched a contingency plan to compensate for the drop in income due to covid-19 that “foresees that in the second half of the year the activity planned in the budget will progressively recover and even in some businesses the opportunity will be taken advantage of to increase market share ”.

In the media and audiovisual sector, the report indicates that the good evolution of the first quarter will be difficult to continue in the rest of the year due to the fact that the state of alarm will cause a decrease in advertising revenues despite the large increase of viewing time and the excellent audience data of the channels. To alleviate this drop in income, and in addition to possible government aid, it implemented a savings plan “whose impact on the business, due to the current uncertainty, is difficult to gauge at this time.”

For the second half of 2020, he explains that the development of new business branches will continue, such as the increase in income from the sale of self-produced content, to reduce the impact of the variability of advertising income.