11/29/2023 – 12:49

The Petrópolis Group has more than 1,700 job opportunities for the commercial, administrative, manufacturing and logistics areas. The available vacancies are aimed at professionals with secondary, higher education and postgraduate degrees.

“We are looking for professionals aligned with our values ​​and culture to help us with the sustainability and growth of the company. We value our employees, offering an environment that encourages the development of each one, whether through career programs or individual support”, highlights Gabriela Meier de Oliveira Albano, Organizational Development manager at Grupo Petrópolis.

Of the total, 221 opportunities are for the Central-North region and 58 for the South of Brazil. There are also 524 job vacancies in São Paulo, 196 in Minas Gerais, 186 in Rio de Janeiro and 183 in Bahia.

Operating throughout the national territory, the company currently has eight beverage factories, which are strategically distributed across six states, in the municipalities of Petrópolis and Teresópolis (RJ), Boituva and Bragança Paulista (SP), Uberaba (MG), Rondonópolis (MT), Alagoinhas (BA) and Itapissuma (PE).

In addition to salaries, the group also offers medical and dental assistance, profit sharing, employee support programs, life insurance, food vouchers and meal vouchers. The company emphasizes that its selection processes value diversity and consider candidates with PCDs, age group, gender, religion and ethnicity.