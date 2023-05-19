The musical group OV7 he would be about to finish his 2023 tour and also to say goodbye to the stage in a definitive way, he makes himself known on Alejandro Zúñiga’s YouTube channel and also on ‘Ventaneando’.

Alejandro Zúñiga mentions in his space that one of the reasons why the members of OV7 will not be able to continue working together would be because they have not achieved “smooth things” at all: “Ari Borovoy is identified on tour as ‘persona non grata'”, says the communicator.

“The members are divided: Ari gets along with Erika, M’Balia, Óscar and Kalimba, the rest are against Ari”, mentions Zúñiga regarding how the members of the aforementioned musical group get along.

“I think it has been proven that they are not successful alone, they are going to be affected in their pockets, they should leave the ego and reconcile because at the end of OV7… what’s next?” Zúñiga emphasizes.

Once separated, the singers of OV7 They would undertake projects individually. Mariana, for example, would focus on her career as a solo singer; the same as Mariana would do Lidia Ávila.

The separation of OV7 would then be “just around the corner”, and in ‘Ventaneando’ Daniel Bisogno regrets it, also adding that “it would be a big mistake”.

Undoubtedly, OV7 has conquered its fans in this comeback, as it is a group that has shown talent, since its members sing, dance and the songs they release become hits. Despite its success, the OV7 30-year tour could end in December 2023.

Dates for the tour 2023-2024

According to the official website www.songkick.com, the next dates for the 2023-2024 tour of OV7, These would be the cities in which the group will present itself soon:

1) Hermosillo, Sonora, May 18

2) Chihuahua, Mexico, May 20

3) Merida, Yucatan, May 25

4) Cancun, Quintana Roo, May 27

5) June 2, Puebla, Mexico

6) June 8, Guatemala

7) June 17, Tijuana, Mexico

8) June 24, Culiacán, Sinaloa

9) October 7, Los Mochis, Mexico

10) November 3, San Diego, CA, USA

11) November 4, Riverside, CA, USA

