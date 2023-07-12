After the success of the second edition of the Sensual Salsa Festival that was held on the esplanade of the Parque de la Exposición; The organizers opted for something bigger and announced the third edition of the event, which will take place at the National Stadium, next Tuesday, October 31, the date that coincides with Halloween.

In total, there will be more than 10 artists on stage will be present at the third edition of the Sensual Salsa Festival; as well as guest orchestras. Among those confirmed are Grupo Niche and Puerto Rican salsa singers Willie González and Tony Vega. All of them related to the romantic sauce.

It should be noted that the third edition of the Festival de Salsa Sensual will last more than eight hours. Tickets are on sale at Teleticket starting this Wednesday, July 12 from 10:00 am with a 20% discount until Monday, July 17 with any means of payment.

Trajectory of Niche, Willie González and Tony Vega

Niche is par excellence the most successful Colombian group of all time. 43 years of international career summarize a musical cv that speaks because over the years they have collected awards and recognitions. “An adventure”, “Without feelings”, “You are”, “Let’s do what the heart says”, “Cali pachangero”, “The magic of your kisses”; are some of the iconic themes of the heartthrob orchestra par excellence and that they have promised to review throughout this evening full of feelings.

Meanwhile, Tony Vega has promised to interpret his best hits such as “Esa mujer”, “Haremos el amor”, “Dile”, “Lo mío es amor”, “Aparentemente”, “Esa mujer”, among other melodies, make the singer Puerto Rican one of the most respectable in the market as well as one of the leaders of sensual salsa.

Finally, Willie González, recognized as the ‘Master and Lord of Sensual Salsa’, will also perform his all-time hits such as “Little things”, “You won’t be able to escape from me”, “Make me forget her”, “In privacy”. , among many others.

