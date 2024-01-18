Peruvian pride. The Niche group, a renowned salsa group to this day, coincided with Pablo Villanueva, popularly known as Melcochita. At the meeting, which took place in New Jersey, United States, the vocalists praised the Peruvian for his contribution to music during the 70s and 80s. We will tell you all the details below.

How was the meeting between Grupo Niche and Melcochita?

On the premmises, Pablo Villanueva He was excited to meet the Colombian singers again. There, the artist told the cameras that he had composed the song 'Pegaso'. It is worth mentioning that this song was very popular for the group since its release in 2023.

“Much love and much respect for the teacher of our generation. “We have really enjoyed his music in the 70s and 80s, we have danced to it a lot,” said Alex Torres, member of the orchestra. “One is international, well h***. “People don’t believe in Melcochita,” the Peruvian told the reporter.

What did users say about the meeting between Melcochita and Grupo Niche?

The video, which was made quickly viral on social networks, It already has 37 thousand likes on the Chinese page TikTok. Peruvian users rescued Melcochita's talent and many of them pointed out that his music is heard in many foreign countries, despite the fact that in Peru he is recognized more as a comic actor.

“In Peru we do not value the sonero Melcochita”, “Melcochita's records are sold abroad”, “In Peru they know him as a comedian, but abroad as a sonero”, “Melcocha is national pride, when he leaves he will go away”. to miss”, were some of the comments from the Peruvians.