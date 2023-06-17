He Nectar Group mourned the entire Peru with the accident that occurred in Buenos Aires, in 2007, when he died Johnny Orosco and Ricardo Hinostroza ‘Papita’, the leaders of the mythical group. This is how his heirs Deyvis Orosco and Martín Hinostroza became creditors of the orchestra, but not everything was music and joy. Both had differences that even ended in police arrests, for the use of the Grupo Néctar brand. Members who now sing in Bolivian lands spoke with La República and revealed details of the disagreement between the two leaders.

—In the beginning, were you afraid to sing for Grupo Nectar?

—We were in a small group and we arrived in La Paz to try our luck. It didn’t happen and when I was about to return to Lima, a friend told me that Martín wants to contact me as a vocalist. I said “people are going to criticize us. They are going to ask where Johnny is, where Deyvis is”, because I come from that line that in Lima they know that story, Johnny Orosco is Grupo Nectar.

With all due respect, I started talking to Martin and I start to hear another story. I thought that at the events they were going to compare us, but not really. We arrived at the events and the promoters greeted Martín, they knew he was Ricardo’s son, at the events they asked us about Papita Jr. They have not reproached us, in Peru, yes. They ask us which Nectar Group we are and we explain. If they are musicians, they know Ricardo’s trajectory.

—Did you have presentations in Peru recently?

—We were in Arequipa, at a beer festival. We were at a private event in Trujillo and in August we will be in Chimbote. In April we were in Ecuador, more than anything.

“Didn’t you have a problem with the name?” Of being confused with the group of Deyvis Orosco

-It is a point to clarify. Martín Hinostroza tells us that there are papers on which Deyvis Orosco signs. He had a problem with Martín, Papita Jr. took all of Bolivia and a part of southern Peru. At events they don’t vote for us if you’re from Deyvis, here in Bolivia they know the true story. It is known that the Nectar Group was born in Argentina. Here they know more about Martín, Papita Jr.

—In what parts of Peru can they play?

—We have played in Puno, Desaguadero, in Arequipa. However, those are Martin’s terms, the whole issue of legal documentation.

“Wouldn’t you like to perform in Lima, too?”

-It would be good. We had private events to play in Lima, not large events due to legal issues.

—How do you take the issue of legality? Doesn’t it bother you?

—It is a point of Martín with Deyvis.

—Did you have the opportunity to meet Deyvis or listen to his group live?

—No. As a result of the problem that happened between the two, they have that discrepancy, both what happened to Deyvis here years ago, and what happened to Papita Jr. when he went to Lima to recognize the group. That discrepancy between the two has not brought us together for a meeting. It would always have been good, but that is part of the producers, Papita and Deyvis that they can fix. Deyvis has rarely been here, but we were elsewhere.

—According to what you know, what is Papita Jr.’s perception of Deyvis Orosco?

—They are legal issues. Papita Jr. told me that whenever they want to talk or create that type of dilemma, they are legal issues that they have to do because there may be lawsuits.

—So, maybe Papita Jr. doesn’t want to talk about Deyvis Orosco?

—Keep in mind that, since they broke up, Martín has been with the ‘Reyes de la Cumbia’ and Deyvis has been with Grupo Néctar Internacional. Martín came to Bolivia and claimed the rights. I understand that all the people who knew the true story always comment on it the same way, not as I saw it in the miniseries.

What is the legal agreement between Papita Jr. and Deyvis Orosco for Grupo Nectar about?

The members of the Nectar Group in Bolivia they showed a series of documents to La República to validate what was said in the interview. In this legal agreement signed on August 30, 2014, it is read that Deyvis Orosco and Martin Hinostroza Papita Jr. agreed to the following:

Martín Hinostroza is the owner of the Néctar brand in the territory of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, so Deyvis Orosco will no longer use the name to make presentations.

If this agreement is not complied with, a legal process will be initiated against Deyvis Orosco.

These are the members of Grupo Nectar in Bolivia

Currently, the leader and producer of Nectar Group ‘The kings of cumbia’ is Martin ‘Papita Jr.’ Hinostroza, who is in charge of the presentations in different parts of Bolivia. However, he is not the only one who brings the orchestra forward, under his command are:

Samir Flores Cordova (vocals)

Alex Daniel ‘Cocoliso’ (lead guitar)

Drew (animator)

Harry Snow (bassist)

Juan Carlos Flores ‘Bubu’ (drums)

Dany Fernandez (dancer)

” title=” ‘Papita Jr’ (in the center) with the members of Grupo Néctar ‘Los reyes de la cumbia’. Photo: The Nectar Group/Facebook ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>