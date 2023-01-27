Grupo Muffato bought 16 stores and 11 gas stations from Makro, after months of talks between the companies. The negotiation for the acquisition of the assets of the Dutch group SHV has been going on since last year and included Santander’s participation.

With the acquisition, Muffato from Paraná will be able to expand its operations in food retail to the capital of São Paulo and expand its operation in the interior of the State. The properties purchased are located in São Paulo (Butantã, Interlagos and Lapa), Guarulhos, Marília, Piracicaba, Presidente Prudente, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, São José do Rio Preto, São José dos Campos, Sorocaba (north and south), Campinas, Mogi das Cruzes and Taubaté.

“In a world in constant change, we are always analyzing our business, in search of greater efficiency, productivity and new opportunities. In this context, we were contacted by the Muffato Group, which identified extremely valuable properties and assets for the development of its own retail business in the country, and made an offer for such properties and assets. Thus, Makro Brasil decided to proceed with the sale of these properties and assets”, said, in a note, Antero Filippo, CEO of Makro Brasil.

“With this acquisition, we move towards the largest consumer market in the country and reiterate our confidence in Brazil. The opportunity to operate in new markets brings great motivation to our entire team”, said Ederson Muffato, director of the Group. The agreement is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

The Muffato Group had given up on purchasing Makro’s assets. As found out by Estadão, the retailer withdrew because it found contingencies higher than expected, especially linked to labor liabilities and tax issues. The value proposed by Makro was R$ 2 billion.

Founded in 1974, in Cascavel, in the west of Paraná, Grupo Muffato is today the 6th largest chain in the sector, with around 90 stores, including the retail brand Super Muffato and the wholesale Max Atacadista. Present in 31 cities in Paraná and in the interior of São Paulo, the company currently employs 19,000 people. In 2021, it earned R$ 10.6 billion.

