CDMX.- Mexico Group reported that the early completion of the works of Section 5 of the Mayan Train they had technical impossibilities to be delivered in a timely manner.

“The early termination was due to the technical impossibility of carrying out the project in 11 months and delivering it in July 2023,” he explained. Mexico Group it’s a statement.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused that the companies participating in the construction of Section 5 failed to comply with the works. Given these indications, Grupo México -of the businessman Germán Larrea- explained that a breach derived from new requested delivery dates was avoided.

We recommend you read:

“The seriousness and professionalism of the consortium led it to decline due to the complexity and haste imposed on the completion of the project,” the firm said.

Upon completion of agreements with the federal government, the consortium stressed that no breach was ever committed during the term of the contract.

“All the actions aimed at closing the contract have been part of a legal and administrative procedure established based on the requirements of Fonatur,” he added.

The consortium accepted the federal government’s proposal that the settlement derives from the analysis and conciliation that take place with the military engineers.

“The settlement must be transparent, attached to the facts and the law,” added Grupo México.