In view of the presidential elections on July 28 in Venezuela, members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA) They announced that they will travel to Venezuela on July 26.

According to the criteria of

The delegation will include former heads of state Vicente Fox of Mexico; Mireya Moscoso of Panama; Miguel Ángel Rodríguez of Costa Rica; and Jorge Tuto Quiroga of Bolivia, as well as former Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucía Ramírez.

In a statement from the group, the members assure that they will be present “on behalf of their colleagues to accompany the Venezuelan people during the day in which they will elect the candidate who should exercise the presidency of the republic starting on January 10, 2025 and which will take place on the 28th.”

The text highlights that “as firm believers in the resilient force of the sovereign popular will and the visible willingness of the decisive majority of Venezuelans to achieve elections that ensure peace and freedom for all, the former presidents bring a word of hope, solidarity, and compliance with what they freely decide at such a decisive moment in their history.”

The Idea Group, made up of more than 30 former heads of state and government of different political and ideological affiliations, is a non-governmental entity that ensures the validity of the essential elements and fundamental components of democracy contained in the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

From the perspective of civil society and public opinion, Idea observes and analyzes the processes and experiences of Ibero-American democracy, reflecting on the ways and means that allow the establishment of democracy where it does not exist or its reconstruction where it has deteriorated, as well as favoring its defense and respect by the governments where it is based, the text reads.

However, the document posted on social media does not detail whether the former presidents were invited by the Venezuelan government, which has been reluctant to allow independent international observation.

For example, less than a month ago, the president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, announced that he was revoking the invitation to observers from the European Union, due to the fact that the bloc maintains sanctions on some officials of the regime.

So far, it is known that only the Carter Center and representatives of the United Nations have been officially summoned and are already in the country.

On the other hand, Brazil announced that it would send observers.

On the Colombian side, Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said that his country had no plans to send a mission.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas