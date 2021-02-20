Grupo Huertas, a leading company in the automotive sector in the Region of Murcia, maintains its commitment to the technological avant-garde in its after-sales service. Through its sheet metal and paint plant, located in Polígono Industrial El Tiro, Grupo Huertas is the first Murcian company to acquire the new automatic mixing machine from PPG, Moonwalk, a tool aimed at improving the efficiency of workshops.

This revolutionary technology contributes to reinforcing the objectives of professionals committed to fully satisfying the needs of their clients and aimed at providing an efficient service of the highest quality.

The digital machine, the only one in the Region of Murcia, has been manufactured by the multinational PPG, a world leader in vehicle paint and approved by the main vehicle manufacturers.

Digital process



The new acquisition of the Central de Chapa El Tiro carries out all this process digitally. First, the vehicle color reading is done with a spectrophotometer with 8 reading angles, giving a reliability of 99.9%. Next, the color preparation process is carried out: in the conventional system, the painter is in charge of manually producing the color, dosing the basics of the formula drop by drop on a scale. All this process, the Moonwalk does digitally, without the help of anyone, completely eliminating human error and allowing the employee to carry out other activities.

The new Moonwalk incorporates a double digit scale that confers a significantly higher precision to the dosing operations compared to the manual procedure. In addition, and to make it even easier to use, the machine incorporates a touch screen computer.

On the other hand, the dosing system makes it possible to make smaller and more exact amounts of paint, as it cuts a drop of paint into 6 equal parts. This means that consumption is reduced and less waste is generated. Likewise, it also means an improvement in the image of the mixing laboratory, creating a cleaner and more orderly environment.

The management of the El Tiro paint and sheet metal central of Grupo Huertas already has several certifications. These include the ISO 9001 standard, the ‘Audi Elite’ in aluminum body repair and the demanding ‘PCI’ bodywork certification of the Volkswagen Group.

With this new service, Grupo Huertas continues to maintain its commitment to improve processes and digitization, compatible with sustainability and the environment.