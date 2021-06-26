Saturday, June 26, 2021, 03:05

Grupo Huertas and Iberdrola have signed a collaboration agreement to continue promoting sustainable mobility, which takes the form of the installation of more than 50 charging points for electric vehicles in the dealerships of the leading car distribution group in the Region of Murcia.

The agreement will allow the installation of charging infrastructures, both for internal use by the concessionaires themselves – in this case the chargers are 7.4 kilowatts (kW) of power – and for public use on public roads, which will have power recharging semi fast (22 kW), fast (50 kW), super fast (150 kW) and ultra fast (350 kW).

The initiative reinforces the commitment of both companies to a more sustainable business model and an alliance in the field of electric mobility that began in 2019 after the agreement by which they offer their customers solutions for the installation of charging points at the time of the purchase of an electric vehicle.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Francisco Vidal, CEO of Grupo Huertas, Itziar Pérez, Head of Commercial for Iberdrola in the Region of Murcia, and Patricio Valverde, Institutional delegate of the company in the Community.

For Francisco Vidal, this agreement «is a progress in the technological renovation that we are experiencing within Grupo Huertas and the evolution towards a new mobility, in order to continue offering our customers the best possible service and contribute to promoting the installation of recharging points together to our dealers, who have good communication with the main roads and highways in the Region.

For his part, Itziar Pérez stressed that “the agreement confirms the need to continue collaborating with all the agents involved in sustainable mobility, with the aim of advancing in the implementation of solutions for the electrification of transport with which to respond to the challenges of decarbonization and the improvement of the air quality of our cities and municipalities ”.

Users who go to points that are for public use will recharge the battery of their electric cars with 100% green energy, from renewable generation sources, with a certificate of guarantee of origin (GdOs).

In addition, the charging infrastructures that are for public use will be located in the Iberdrola Public Recharge ‘app’, the only one in Spain that incorporates verified information on all electric vehicle chargers, both those of Iberdrola, as well as those of other operators. From this ‘app’, the charger is geolocated, its operation is checked in real time and, in this case, you can reserve and pay from your mobile.