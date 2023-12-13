From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 13/12/2023 – 11:05

Grupo GR, a security and service outsourcing company, has 72 vacancies open for access controllers in São Paulo (SP), in the South (50 vacancies), Center (8 vacancies) and West (14 vacancies) regions.

Activities include: controlling, screening and granting access; receive, sort and deliver correspondence; complete daily reports and occurrence books, among other actions.

Selected candidates will receive market-compatible salaries and benefits. The GR Group offers continuous training and the possibility of professional growth. Information about vacancies and guidance for candidates can be found in the company's official websiteon the Work With Us icon.