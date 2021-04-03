Grupo Fuertes is developing major actions in Las Torres de Cotillas, a municipality in which it currently has the Fripozo facilities on Juan Carlos I avenue. «Among these projects that demonstrate its commitment to the development of our municipality is the construction of the new industrial building in Fripozo in the developable sector located on the Mula road, at the height of the municipal cemetery, “said Torreño mayor, Joaquín Vela Fernández, who recently met at the local City Council with the group’s president, Tomás Fuertes Fernández .

This meeting was also attended by the Councilor for Urban Planning, Francisco Fernández Baño, to explain in what state the different projects of the business group were. The works were discussed, close to their conclusion, consisting of the access roads and provision of public services necessary in the production of the future ship.

“In this environment the planning process is advanced and the owners of the sector will soon have their plots with the initial approval of the reparcelling project,” reported the councilor.

Grupo Fuertes was also interested in the status of the processing of the future action in the location of the current Fripozo facilities, where a residential development has been projected. “When this industry is fully relocated, the surroundings of Avenida Juan Carlos I will become more dynamic, gaining space for our neighbors since the growth of the municipality has ‘enclosed’ that factory in the urban area,” explained the first mayor, who reported that This action program is in the approval phase.

Finally, given that the real estate market is in full swing, the president of Grupo Fuertes proposed the change from the use of residential development land to industrial use in this sector of almost 1,000,000 m2, of which he owns 60%.

“We will get to work as soon as possible in this regard so that this sector develops and the municipality can have plots ready to house new industries with the corresponding creation of new jobs,” said Mayor Torreño.