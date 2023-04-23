breaking barriers and creating historic moments Frontier Group has managed to be present within the star stage and in the main hours of the famous North American festival Coachella 2023.

The Mexican music group has revealed in some interviews that a year ago they played and rehearsed in the garage of their homes, and today they have made history by performing together with the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny at the closing of the first day of activities of the second weekend. week of the festival held in Indio, California.

Within the framework of the last weekend of this edition of Coachella, once again Bad Bunny was in charge of closing the activities on Friday, April 21. However, he wanted to take advantage of present for the first time live the most recent world hit of which he is a participant, the northern song A x100to which he interprets together with Grupo Frontera.

The melody, released on April 17, 2023, in 5 days exceeds 43 million views on YouTube and has been at the top of international music trends since its release. Therefore, Bad Bunny could not miss the opportunity to invite the regional Mexican group to sing together A x100to.

In this way, the nicknamed Bad Rabbit has managed to bring the regional Mexican genre, not only to the Coachella Festival, as has already been enjoyed on other occasions, but at earlier times (with various groups such as Banda MS, Tucanes de Tijuana, Grupo Firme and more), but also has made this genre sound and be sung in the primetime and on the main forum.

Through social networks it has been possible to see that various users have broadcast videos of the interpretation of the song for the first time before the public and how Bad Bunny enjoys the success they are reaping together with Grupo Frontera. All this while the audience sing along with them each part of the lyrics of this relatively new song. In the intervention on the stage screens, the flags of Mexico and Puerto Rico were projected in honor of the group and the reggaeton player.

Without a doubt, this must be a valuable moment for the members of the Mexican music group, because since they began to be a boom in social networks with their cover of the theme not leaving (originally by Morat) and now with the international hit that is being A x100to next to Bad Bunnyz, they must be that they do not believe it.

For now, it can be confirmed that the Mexican regional is ringing and is located at a great moment, because by the hand of Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, it is not only monopolizing headline moments in Coachella, but it is also positioned in the important lists of music, like other exponents of the genre such as Featherweight.