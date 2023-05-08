Patients report that the system has been down since Friday, but the company claims that the attack was on Sunday (May 7); company has already been a victim of “ransomware” in 2021

The system of Fleury Group, a network of medical diagnostic laboratories, was the target of a new hacker attack on Sunday night (May 7, 2023). The invasion took place around 7:09 pm, according to a statement issued by the company. Here’s the full of the note (62 KB).

The company reported that “triggered your security protocols” to contain the impacts on operations. In addition, he stated that he will continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack.

In 2021, the group already had been targeted on one “ransomware” attack—hijacking personal data that demands a reward—claimed by Russian hacker group REvil.

Grupo Fleury is the largest medical diagnostics company in Brazil, with more than 200 service centers. The lab performs approximately 75 million clinical tests a year and employs more than 10,000 people.

O Power360 contacted Grupo Fleury’s press office by telephone at 9:17 am. The company reported that the system is being checked, but did not say whether the company’s platforms had already been reestablished.

In the website Complain here, Grupo Fleury patients report problems accessing exams that have already been carried out since Friday (May 6). They also claim to have had home collections suspended without explanation.