Grupo Fleury’s system, a network of medical diagnosis laboratories, suffered an attack of ransomware last Tuesday (22.Jun.2021). The attack was claimed by the hacker group REvil in a publication on the deep web, on Friday (June 25, 2021).

Since the incident, patients who underwent tests in the group’s laboratories have reported difficulty obtaining results. The laboratory has been meeting the demands via message in the Instagram, but many users report that they are not getting feedback. The main complaints are lack of access to test results for the diagnosis of covid-19.

About the information that would have been stolen by criminals, the company guarantees that it has a secure database. “We reiterate that our database is intact and we emphasize that there is no evidence of data leakage and sensitive information“, wrote in release.

On the night of this Friday (June 25, 2021), the company informed which is gradually normalizing its operations and performing all necessary security tests.

FLEURY GROUP

Grupo Fleury is the largest medical diagnostics company in Brazil, with more than 200 service centers. The laboratory performs about 75 million clinical exams per year and employs more than 10,000 employees.

REVIL

REvil (or Sodinokibi) is responsible for a series of high-profile attacks, including the TJRS (Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice), the Sol Oriens nuclear weapons company and JBS, the world’s largest meat producer.

The group is known for stealing files and using the obtained data to extort companies.

So far, no data that might have been stolen from the lab’s system has been shared by the hackers.

If the theft was successful, the information contained in the files is a concern, as the laboratory keeps a large amount of personal and medical data about patients.

continue reading