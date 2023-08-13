from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/13/2023 – 3:00 pm

Grupo Energisa is accepting registrations for the second group of Rio Pomba Valley, an initiative with 40 vacancies aimed at professionalizing low-income young people. The courses offered are Information Technology in the Fullstack area – Back and Front End Programmer (structure, design, content, performance, server, database and application). Registration, which runs until September 1st, can be made by site and classes start on September 18th.

To participate in the project, you must be a resident of the Zona da Mata Mineira, be over 17 years old, be studying or have graduated from high school in public educational institutions and have a per capita family income of up to three minimum wages. Scholarship students from private schools are also accepted.

+ Companies open enrollment for internships with grants of up to R$ 2,000; see how to apply

The classes, structured in partnership with SESI Nacional, FIEMG, SENAI and EduLivre, will be in a hybrid model with a duration of 760 hours. In 2022, the course trained 35 young people in IT, of which ten were hired by Energisa while the other two were hired by other companies.

The course will be funded 100% by Grupo Energisa, but the company is looking for partners who share a commitment to generating opportunities and socioeconomic development. “Energisa has already taken the first step, which is based on training and generating opportunities to boost an ecosystem of creativity and innovation here in the Zona da Mata region, with potential for growth nationwide. We now need to mobilize talent who are really interested in participating in the development and transformation of our region”, comments Eduardo Mantovani, CEO of Energisa Minas Rio.