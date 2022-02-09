Mexico.- This February 8, 2022, the Comscore Digital Native Media Ranking corresponding to the month of December 2021, with Discussion Group sites dominating the top 10 and an important presence among the 20 most important.

I am CarmineI’m Soccer, Show News and My Pocket They are positioned in places 4, 7, 8 and 9 respectively with a total of 12.99 million clicks in the mentioned period. They all exceeded 3 million. In couplealso the website of the Sinaloa corporate, was in 13th place with 2,444 million unique visitors.

In total, Group Discussion positioned five members of its team among the 20 Native Digital Media with the best numbers in a month that was marked with the growth of pages with a kitchen theme.

The most outstanding in this category were Gastro Las Web, from El Heraldo de México, which managed to climb 10 places to rank fifth with 3,206 million unique visitors, a growth of +83% compared to the previous month.

Kiwilimon, from Kiwilimon Sites, moved up 3 rungs based on November 2021 numbers to stay in last place in the top 10. Another site to note is Digital Image’s Delirious Kitchen which grew six percent.

Top 20 December 2021: Comscore Digital Native Media

One TV: 11,343 million (-7% monthly) Halftime: 7,680 million (+16% monthly) SDP News: 4,198 million (-21% monthly) I am Carmin: 3,683 million (-6% monthly) Gastro Lab Web: 3,206 million (+83% monthly) Health180: 3,191 million (-22% monthly) SoyFutbol: 3,167 million (-13% monthly) Show.news: 3,107 million (-13% monthly) My Pocket: 3,033 million (0% monthly) Kiwilimón: 3,210 million (+37% monthly) La Silla Rota: 2,531 million (0% monthly) Aristegui News: 2,460 million (-2% monthly) As a couple: 2,444 million (-30% monthly) Delirious Kitchen: 1,721 million (+6% monthly) Gluc.mx: 1,699 million (-12% monthly) Sports Herald: 1,660 million (-5% monthly) AttitudeFem: 1,542 million (-31% monthly) Ok Girls: 1,259 million (+24% monthly) Spaghetti Code: 1,235 million (+21% monthly) Collective Culture: 1,203 million (+89% monthly)

