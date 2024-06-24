Grupo Clasificado has been able to captivate the public through a series of romantic songs. Previously, the group originating from Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexicodelighted fans with songs like “I already found out”, “When I fell in love”, “And everything because I love you”, “Without much photo”, “She is my wife” and “The 5 pesos”, which accumulate more than three million views on his YouTube channel alone.

Now, Classified Group continues with its romantic line with three new covers: “It doesn’t even need to be done” composed by Espinoza Paz from Sinaloa; “The price of loneliness” by José Alfredo Olivas, and “To impress you”written by Espinoza Paz and José Ángel Ledezma, “El Coyote”.

These new songs were recorded in Surutato, Sinaloa, under the direction of Gilberto Camacho and Juan Carlos Llanes. Each of these pieces has been carefully selected to provide a unique and emotional musical experience. With deep lyrics and captivating melodies, these songs, which are now part of Grupo Clasificado’s repertoire, promise to excite and move all lovers of romantic music.

With these new releases, Classified Group continues to advance steadily in his musical career, making it clear that his legacy will endure in the music industry, especially at this time of the rise of Mexican music. Each step they take represents significant progress, consolidating their position as leaders in the Mexican Regional.

Classified Group is made up of Gilberto Camacho (vocalist), Alexis Martínez (drummer), Jorge Medina (accordion and second voice), Zenen Beltrán (electric bass) and Román Quintero (sex bass). From its humble beginnings in Culiacán, Sinaloa, to its transformation into an international group, the group’s story is an exciting narrative of perseverance, creativity and connection to the heart of Regional Mexican music. Their legacy will live on as a testament to the passion and effort they have invested in their art, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

