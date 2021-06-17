After the government of the Mexico City will present the preliminary assessment phase 1, made by the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas (DNV), about the collapse at the Olivos station on Line 12, the former director of the Metro, Jorge Gaviño, assured that the company that built the Golden Line (Carso) was responsible for the incident on the elevated section of that line.

In an interview with MILLENNIUM, the local PRD deputy mentioned that in addition to the construction company of Carlos Slim, the private supervisors, the government supervisors of the Metro project and the certifying companies, which endorse the field work, have responsibility for the accident of May 3.

“Obviously it was the construction company (Carso), who would have to first review the design plan, the original plan and see, compare it with what they did. Here, definitely, when it is said that there is a discrepancy between what is the design and what is the work, here there is a very serious situation of the construction companies, but also the supervisors ”, he commented.

“There are companies that are first engaged in construction, but these companies have supervisors by section of responsibility, and also the government, through the Metro project, should have had an additional supervisor who must be signing the construction plans and not It verified correctly, because there is also the problem, then there is the construction company, there are the private supervisors and there are the government supervisors who did not do their work correctly, that is a section of what should be reviewed. Everyone must fulfill their stretch of responsibility, there the deficiencies that existed should be reviewed ”, he added.

When it became known that the incident at the station olives was caused by a structural failure, Gaviño He recalled that in 2015, the problem on Line 12 was that the rails had accelerated wave wear, that is, there was incompatibility between wheel and rail, until in 2017, in maintenance due to the earthquake of September 19 “we realized effectively, that there was an alarm signal from the civil works, because a column was affected because it did not have rings, that is to say, that column lacked steel ”, the same problem that was corrected with the same construction company that built the line, Grupo Carso.

“Group Carsor He restructured the column again as it should go and we checked all the columns, absolutely all the columns of the elevated viaduct to ensure that it did not have as terrible a fault as the one we found. The girders that were level with topography were also checked and how all girders are checked ”, he said.

After revealing the circumstances of the collapse, such as the lack of bolts and welding, the former director of the Metro stated that he never imagined that such a problem existed, since “that is not seen with the naked eye because, in addition, the Nelson bolts are drowned In the cement, they are drowned in the concrete, in such a way that you can see a running tile, but we do not know if they were missing bolts or not, now we found out with surprise that there was a significant lack of bolts that surely were or that weakened the structure that it did not leave the structure strong as it should be originally ”.

“There is talk about all the welds of the lack of Nelson bolts and that this is an original fault, that the bolts did not come from origin, they did not put them, they did not weld them and it is a very delicate situation because the bolts unify the concrete reinforced with the metal structure, and if they are not properly placed from origin, all these bolts are drowned in concrete, they can no longer be seen, We cannot see if they are in their original place, or they moved or they are more separated, or they are missing, even steel is missing, we do not know that ”, he reported.

“We cannot know at a glance, we would have to do more detailed examinations that obviously the operator, who would be all Metro personnel, does not do because they have corrective maintenance activities that have to see that there are no leaks, that the slab is not going to hang, yes, be checking its place. But he is never reviewing the original plans and seeing if they put all the steel that should have been put in by regulation because also when a new work is done there are certifying companies that participated, that charged a lot of money and that they should have signed and realized that they were doing things wrong, “he added.

The slabs of the elevated section must be broken to know fragile points of L12

Likewise, the local deputy pointed out that now that the failures in the Line 12, the welding issues must be corrected, breaking the slabs of the elevated section in order to restructure the Gold Line, so that you can travel safely in the future.

“We are on the right track, first to know what happened, what are the fragile points that Line 12 has, and now we know that well we have to review all the welding issues. Unfortunately, in order to correct these aspects, it is necessary to break the slabs, so we are talking about capital works that have to be done to get the Line back to the point ”, he highlighted.

“I think it should be restructured; the head of government He gave a report saying that there is going to be a high-level technical committee that is going to do a great exercise to restructure Line 12, as he mentioned, and the restructuring implies identifying all the weak points that the line has and strengthening them, structuring them; Surely in the next few days there would be an executive plan and a cost situation, to see how much that restructuring that must be done is going to cost the city, so that Line 12 continues to function. I believe that Line 12 should return to operate but guaranteeing safety “, he concluded.

FS