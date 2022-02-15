By: Giuliana Castillo/URPI-LR

The Mexican group Camila had to close a concert destined for love with a flourish. The band took about 40 minutes to leave and that caused the public to show their annoyance by whistling and booing the artists, but this did not stop the group from ending their show to applause.

The attendees came to jockey-club for the Love under the Stars concert, organized for the tenth anniversary of Radio Corazón. Almost the entire event passed in an orderly and punctual manner. The first to go on stage was Ezio Oliva, followed by Alex Ubago, Kalimba and Reik successively, until it was Camila’s turn.

After Reik finished singing, it was expected that the group would enter the following minutes Camilabut this did not happen, something that the spectators did not like, happily the band entered the stage at approximately midnight to calm the anxieties of those present.

The group did not provide any details due to the delay of their show and immediately began to sing the song You lie. Some of the attendees left minutes before Camila finished her presentation for the late hour.