From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/23/2023 – 10:07

Grupo Calvo, in the food sector and owner of the Gomes da Costa brand, announced an important strategic change and, from now on, it will be called Nauterra. The new identity seeks to bring the company closer together, which, as announced exclusively to This is Moneyhas always been linked to the sea and the land.

In this way, “Nauterra seeks to consolidate itself as an innovative and sustainable global brand, continuing its ambitious sustainability program ‘Responsible Commitment’, which establishes 21 responsible management objectives to be achieved by 2025 in three key areas for the company: oceans, environment and people, all aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says the company.

In addition to sustainability, the company intends to unify its image in the more than 65 countries in which it operates.

“Since the beginning, we have crossed oceans and borders and reinvented ourselves to reach more countries and people through our brands, always focused on providing healthy, quality food to our consumers. It was time to take a step forward and build a brand that represented us. Nauterra arrives to symbolize a change and unite all those who are part of our company, and without a doubt, our success”, highlights Nauterra’s CEO, Mané Calvo.

With more than 80 years of history, the company began its history in a small canning factory in Galicia and became a multinational with more than 5,000 employees. With factories and offices in Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Italy, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala, the group distributes its products in more than 65 countries, through brands such as Gomes da Costa, Calvo and Nostromo.