The Transport division of Grupo Corporativo Caliche has reduced its carbon footprint by 15.5% in the last three years, thus reinforcing its environmental commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This data, among other positive indicators, has allowed Grupo Caliche to receive the carbon footprint calculation stamp, compensation and CO2 absorption projects granted by the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The registry includes the efforts of the companies to calculate, reduce and offset the greenhouse gas emissions generated as a result of their activity.

The data included in the calculation to obtain this certificate includes the activities of road transport, temporary storage and distribution of general merchandise and merchandise at controlled temperature carried out at the group’s headquarters, in Baños and Mendigo and on the San platforms. Cayetano, Picassent, Almería and Barcelona.

The company’s management is already working on new measures that will reduce its carbon emissions by 25% more in 2025.

«The seal confirms our objective of supporting the fight against climate change and accredits us to three levels of participation: calculation of the carbon footprint, reduction and / or compensation and section of the carbon footprint and commitments to reduce gas emissions greenhouse effect ”, assures Carmen Sicilia, Director of Quality and Sustainable Development of Grupo Caliche.