Aragon adds one New investment in technology And, specifically, in Data centers. Now is the Azora Group the one that has been set in the Aragonese community to boost the Tilion Aragón project within which it includes an investment close to 2,000 million of euros.

The company plans to develop its project in the town of Villamayor de Gállegoin the province of Zaragoza, which will be undertaken in several phases. In this way, una first initial phase in which the investment will amount to 1,100 million of euros for the start -up of a data center for which you have insured the energy power of 150 MW. For this installation, Grupo Azora already has the corresponding authorizations and permits of Electric Red of Spain.

Subsequently, the company wants to expand its activity, foreseeably also in Villamayor de Gállego, so that 300 MW and an investment of 1,950 million are reached of euros. In this case, the company needs permits and energy connections, which is expected to get within the framework of the new five -year plan that is being designed from the central government.

These investments of Grupo Azora include the urbanization works of the land, which are owned by the City of Villamayor de Gállego, so a purchase and sale operation of these soils and the realization of few expropriations are contemplated. In addition, they encompass the execution of the works of the data center itself and the water supply, fiber optics, electrical installations and cooling systems, among others.

The works of this investment, which has been declared today of regional interest (say) in the Governing Council, is expected to begin at the beginning of 2027although the company is interested in starting them as soon as possible, so from the Aragon government you will work to expedite all the procedures and in the Piga to try to start at the end of 2026, date that is the goal of Grupo Azora. Construction is expected to end over seven years.

The project will have an impact on employment. In the initial phase, they contemplate 1,040 jobswhile in the extension phase the 1,770 jobs. As in this type of project, the construction period is the most intensive in the generation of work, which will above all will be related at this stage to the profiles of sectors such as construction, energy or transport, among others. In the operation phase, jobs will be high remuneration and, especially, engineers, data and cybersecurity and professionals will be demanded for the maintenance of the activity.

In the exploitation, they will be 154 jobs with the 150 MW contemplatedfigure that could be raised up to 254 jobs with the 300 MW once the entire project is finished.

This data center, unlike other investments presented in the Aragonese community by companies in the technology sector, will be for rent or sell your data storage capacity.

This technological infrastructure also differs from other projects due to its lower environmental impact. In fact, according to the company’s data, reduced water consumptionthanks to the use of advanced cooling technology in combination with a closed circuit. This allows only water consumption to be made equivalent to 25 homes.

He Energy consumption It is also differential. Azora Group bets on 100% renewablesince self -consumption of wind or photovoltaic will be used, although the acquisition of energy is not ruled out, but always with green certificate.

Impact on the economy

This new Azora group data center will have a positive effect on the local economy, estimating a Positive impact on GDP of 5,487 million euros with the initial 150 MW phasewhich would rise to 9,305 million euros with the extension to the 300 MW.

According to the data provided by the company, the Fiscal footprint will ascend to 138 million euros in the initial phase of 150 MW through the payment of income -related taxes, companies, economic activities and IBI. With extension, that is With the 300 MW, this fiscal footprint would amount to 193 million euros.