tonderoa national film producer, announced the launch of a film about the Grupo 5, Peruvian cumbia orchestra led by Christian Yaipen. The general manager of the production company, Miguel Valladareswas in charge of making the news known, in which, in addition, he gave some details about the plot that we will see on the tape, which will tell us the history of the group and its hard path to become one of the best groups from the country.

What will the new ‘Group 5’ movie be about?

As Valladares commented, this new film will deal with the history of the group originated in Chiclayo, from the moment it was created to the present, going through all the path it had to travel to be considered one of the most successful cumbia groups. From Peru. “We are going to make the film of the history of Group 5, we are going to celebrate the beginning of what will be the film about the group, how it was created and all this constant struggle that has led them to fill 3 National Stadiums very recently”, advertisement.

What other movie has ‘Group 5’?

In 2009 it premiered ‘Motor and motive’film directed and written by Enrique Chimoy, which is a fiction where the members of the group showed their acting skills. The aforementioned film shows a series of stories that the orchestra lives during a tour that began in Lima and was scheduled to end in Monsefú, Chiclayo, the group’s place of origin.

In ‘Motor y motivo’, in addition to the singers from Grupo 5, Claudia Portocarrero, Cati Caballero, Fernando Armas with his character Fulvio Carmelo, Carlos Cano, Carlos Gassols, Hertha Cárdenas, Leslie Moscoso, among others, participated. It should be remembered that, in 2010, Michelle Alexander launched the bibliographic miniseries ‘Pure Heart’, which was broadcast by América TV and was well received by the public.

What is the history of Group 5?

Grupo 5 is a Peruvian cumbia band founded on January 31, 1973 in Monsefú, Chiclayo. Its leaders, currently, are the brothers: Elmer, Andy and Christian, sons of Elmer Yaipén Uypán, co-founder with his brother Víctor. Due to obtaining various awards and several other gold records for their record productions, Grupo 5 is considered the Gold Group of Peru.

In ‘Motor and reason’ (2009), the members of Group 5 made their debut on the big screen. Photo: Third Eye Productions

In 2020, the American magazine Billboard included him in its list of “15 Peruvian Artists to Have on Your Radar” (“15 Peruvian artists to have on your radar”), and described him as “one of the most popular cumbia groups in Peru ”.

During its first years, Grupo 5 sang romantic ballads, making more than one sigh, but the appearance of orchestras like Agua Marina and Armonía 10 made them change their strategy and go over to cumbia, where they were a resounding success. to the present. In 1999, after the death of Elmer Yaipén Sr. in a car accident, it was his sons Elmer and Andy who took over the group, taking it to the top and playing his songs outside of Peru.

This is the discography of Group 5

1980: Don’t Play That Record

1981: remember me

1983: The international show of… Group 5

1984: I dream of you

1992: Wounded Heart

1994: love you to death

1995: Long live love

1999: I want to forget you

2000: This is how you enjoy yourself with… Group 5

2005: Engine and Reason

2007: The Mistress

2009: Pure Heart

2012: The rhythm of my heart

2020: Cry, cry

2022: Friend and something else

