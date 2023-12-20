Exit! Group 5 managed to sell, in 29 minutes, all the pre-sale tickets they had available for their concert on April 6, 2024, at the National Stadium. The popular music band will hold its first show at this venue in the capital, after performing three fruitful shows at the San Marcos stadium.

Group 5 and Teleticket announced that they managed to sell all pre-sale tickets for the next event, to be held on April 6 at the National Stadium. Starting at 10:30 am today, December 20, thousands of fans of the cumbia group queued virtually, dreaming of getting a ticket. It is important to remember that the venue has capacity for 36,000 people.

The prices were quite cheap and ranged from 48.50 soles to 394.50 soles. Additionally, if you bought your ticket in advance, you had a 10% discount with any means of payment.

There is still no official confirmation of upcoming dates for concerts at the National Stadium, as was done in previous recitals in San Marcos. However, followers of the Peruvian band demand more opportunities to see Group 5 live.

Group 5 at the National Stadium 2024: when will the concert be?

The concert that will be offered by Team 5 in the National Stadium the Saturday April 6, 2024. In this show, the orchestra led by Christian Yaipén will sing their emblematic songs, such as 'Amor Volver', 'Amor de mis amores', 'El Telephone', 'Another Night Without You' and 'Adiós, amor'.

In addition, a spectacular visual light show is expected to take place, as they presented in their live recital at the San Marcos stadium.